Left Menu

Heat wave persists in Rajasthan; rain, thunderstorm likely next week

There is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorms in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division, a MeT department official said.Similar weather conditions are likely to remain in the state on May 16-17.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2023 00:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 00:20 IST
Heat wave persists in Rajasthan; rain, thunderstorm likely next week
  • Country:
  • India

Heat wave conditions continued in Rajasthan on Saturday while rains lashed parts of the state, according to the local MeT department.

Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts witnessed rain. The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur was recorded at 39.9 degrees Celsius. Rains are likely to lash part of the state next week due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', according to the Meteorological Department here.

Cyclone Biparjoy is the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year.

The cyclonic storm is slowly moving towards the north and is likely to reach the Pakistan coast on the morning of June 16.

Due to this, rains are likely to be recorded in the southern and western parts of the state on June 14-15. There is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorms in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division, a MeT department official said.

Similar weather conditions are likely to remain in the state on May 16-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023