Heat wave persists in Rajasthan; rain, thunderstorm likely next week
There is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorms in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division, a MeT department official said.Similar weather conditions are likely to remain in the state on May 16-17.
Heat wave conditions continued in Rajasthan on Saturday while rains lashed parts of the state, according to the local MeT department.
Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts witnessed rain. The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur was recorded at 39.9 degrees Celsius. Rains are likely to lash part of the state next week due to cyclone 'Biparjoy', according to the Meteorological Department here.
Cyclone Biparjoy is the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year.
The cyclonic storm is slowly moving towards the north and is likely to reach the Pakistan coast on the morning of June 16.
Due to this, rains are likely to be recorded in the southern and western parts of the state on June 14-15. There is a possibility of rain along with thunderstorms in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division, a MeT department official said.
Similar weather conditions are likely to remain in the state on May 16-17.
