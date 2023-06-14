Punjab CM meets Gadkari, seeks early completion of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway

Left Menu

They also said that this expressway will be a boon for pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and will also boost economic activity in the region.Mann told Gadkari that the Punjab government will soon form a Road Security Force to check road accidents.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sought Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari's intervention for early completion of work on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, especially the Adampur flyover.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku, the chief minister met Gadkari at his residence here and appraised him about the delay in the completion of the project which has been causing inconvenience to the people.

Gadkari assured Mann that the project will be completed soon and he will personally monitor the pace of work, a Punjab government said in a statement. Mann and Gadkari also reviewed the construction of the Delhi-Katra expressway and both agreed on expediting the work on this project which will be a big boost for the economy of the state. They also said that this expressway will be a boon for pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and will also boost economic activity in the region.

Mann told Gadkari that the Punjab government will soon form a Road Security Force to check road accidents. The Punjab chief minister also flagged the ''high handedness'' of the toll plazas on national highways. He urged the Gadkari that the toll plazas must not be given a free hand to charge any amount from the public.

