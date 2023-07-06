World Hindu Conference to be held in Bangkok in Nov: VHP joint general secretary Vigyananad

Hindus from different parts of the world will converge in Bangkok for a conference in November to discuss opportunities and challenges before the community.

The three-day World Hindu Conference (WHC), being organised by the World Hindu Foundation, is scheduled to start on November 24 at a convention centre in Bangkok, the organisation's managing trustee and Vishva Hindu Parishad joint (VHP) general secretary Swami Vigyananand told PTI on Thursday.

''From North America to South America, Europe to Africa, and Asia to Australia... delegates from over 60 countries are expected to take part in the conference. These delegates would include businessmen, professionals, academicians, media persons and eminent people from the Hindu society living in different parts the world,'' he said.

The World Hindu Foundation had organised the first international conference in Delhi in 2014 and the second in Chicago in 2018.

Vigyananand said the theme of the WHC-2023 is ''Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah'', meaning ''dharma, the abode of victory''. The event will provide an opportunity for participants to ''network, exchange ideas, work confidently and model their future course of action'', he said.

''The three-day WHC will constitute seven parallel thematic conferences to articulate the values, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Hindus in all its vibrance and glory. The conferences will provide space to discuss and deliberate upon the opportunities and challenges facing Hindus across the world and how to address them valiantly,'' he said.

These seven thematic conferences will also focus on areas of ''strategic importance to Hindus'' and provide avenues for collaboration among Hindu leaders, activists and thinkers, he said.

''Overall, the WHC-2023 will make us feel that grand pride of being a Hindu and shore up our mind to take up our duties and responsibilities towards our Hindu Dharma fearlessly,'' Vigyananand said.

He said the findings of each of the seven thematic conferences will be presented before the WHC delegates to critically examine outcome and offer their inputs as well.

''After the conclusion of the congress (on November 26), the organisations which conducted the conferences will be responsible for monitoring and assisting the implementation of the findings respectively, and will report at the next WHC on the progress made,'' Vigyananand added.

Held once every four years since 2014, the WHC showcases how the values, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of the ''global Hindu community'' find expression in a variety of spheres, including economic, education, media, organisational, and political, as well as the unique leadership and contributions of women and youth from the community, he said.

