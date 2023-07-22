Left Menu

SpaceX targets Saturday launch for 22 Starlink Satellites

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-07-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 10:38 IST
SpaceX targets Saturday launch for 22 Starlink Satellites
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The mission is set to lift off on Saturday, July 22 at 7:34 p.m. ET (23:34 UTC), from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

This launch marks the sixth flight for the first-stage booster, having supported five previous missions including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will return to Earth and perform a precise landing on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Space enthusiasts can witness this remarkable launch through a live webcast, set to begin approximately five minutes before liftoff.

As with any space mission, weather conditions and technical considerations will play a vital role in determining the actual launch time. SpaceX has planned for four backup opportunities on Sunday, July 23, ranging from 7:09 p.m. ET (23:09 UTC) to 10:31 p.m. ET (2:31 UTC on July 24).

Saturday's launch will add 22 more satellites to SpaceX's growing constellation, designed to provide global broadband internet coverage. These satellites form an integral part of SpaceX's ambitious plan to create a high-speed and low-latency internet service accessible to users around the world, especially in remote and underserved regions.

 

