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Meta Platforms Implements Targeted Layoffs Amid Cost-Cutting Drive

Meta Platforms is executing layoffs impacting hundreds within its Reality Labs, social media, and recruiting teams to combat rising costs. The move aligns with broader structural adjustments, aiming to streamline operations and maintain focus on AI investments while managing an expected expense surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:38 IST
Meta Platforms Implements Targeted Layoffs Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
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Meta Platforms has initiated layoffs affecting a few hundred staff across various teams, sources informed Reuters. This development follows reports earlier this month predicting that Meta would enact broader workforce reductions potentially impacting over 20% of its employees.

The cuts primarily target Reality Labs, social media, and recruiting divisions, though smaller in scale than originally anticipated. A Meta spokesperson emphasized ongoing restructuring to optimize goal achievement, with efforts to reallocate affected employees to alternative roles.

The layoffs aim to mitigate escalating costs linked to Meta's significant investments in artificial intelligence, with projected expenses reaching as high as $169 billion by 2026. The company's employee count stood at nearly 79,000 as of last December.

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