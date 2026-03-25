Tragic Discovery: The Case of Prashant in Delhi's Park
The body of 26-year-old Prashant, believed to be a drug addict, was found in a park in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar. Authorities received a call early Monday, and after investigation, deemed the death natural due to the absence of external injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic discovery, police found the body of a 26-year-old man named Prashant in a park located in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.
The alarming sight was reported early Monday via a PCR call, prompting immediate response from the local authorities.
Initial examinations suggest a case of natural death, as no external injury marks were observed on the body, indicating no foul play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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