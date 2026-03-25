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Switch to Piped Gas or Face LPG Discontinuation: New Mandate

The Indian government mandates households to transition from LPG to piped natural gas in areas with available connectivity, ceasing LPG supplies if not complied within three months. This move aims to expand gas infrastructure, enhance energy security, and reduce dependency on a single fuel amidst global supply disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:37 IST
Switch to Piped Gas or Face LPG Discontinuation: New Mandate
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  • India

The Indian government has issued a mandate requiring households to switch from cooking gas LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas where the latter is available. Failure to comply within a three-month period will result in LPG supply cessation. This directive is aimed at mitigating LPG shortages caused by international supply disruptions.

Outlined in the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas seeks to expedite pipeline infrastructure development and promote fuel diversification. The order emphasizes fast-tracking pipeline construction, easing approval processes, and ensuring rapid PNG rollout especially in residential zones.

Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal, referencing business reforms, notes this shift turns a crisis into an opportunity. Authorities are now urged to grant necessary permissions swiftly, with the PNGRB overseeing compliance. This strategic shift intends to stabilize domestic energy supplies, tapping into locally sourced and diversified PNG options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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