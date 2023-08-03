Left Menu

CM Sukhu meets Union Home Minister, urges immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore for flood-hit state

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to grant an immediate aid of Rs 2,000 crore for carrying out relief and restoration works in the flood-hit parts of Himachal Pradesh.Sukhu, who met Shah in New Delhi, apprised him of the massive damage incurred by the state due to incessant rains, cloudbursts and flash floods in the ongoing monsoon season, a statement issued here said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:04 IST
CM Sukhu meets Union Home Minister, urges immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore for flood-hit state
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to grant an immediate aid of Rs 2,000 crore for carrying out relief and restoration works in the flood-hit parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu, who met Shah in New Delhi, apprised him of the massive damage incurred by the state due to incessant rains, cloudbursts and flash floods in the ongoing monsoon season, a statement issued here said. The chief minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss development projects in the state.

He thanked the home minister for sending the Central Committee to assess the flood damages in the state and urged him to release disaster funds at the earliest possible as per the recommendations of the Central Committee.

The chief minister also told Shah that about one to two years will be required to rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

Sukhu, however, told the home minister that the relief aid received so far is meagre as the hill state has suffered estimated losses of about Rs 8,000 crore this monsoon.

The disaster relief fund received for the current financial year has been released to the departments concerned and Deputy Commissioners for distribution to affected people, Sukhu said.

A total of Rs 315 crore pending from 2019 to 2021 under the National and State Disaster Relief Fund would be released soon, he added.

After listening to the chief minister, Shah assured him of all possible assistance, the statement said.

Later, Sukhu met the finance minister and thanked her for the Special Central Assistance of Rs 830 crore. He requested her for additional assistance so that the pace of asset creation and restoration in the state can be accelerated.

Till Wednesday, rain-related incidents like flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides and road accidents have claimed 197 lives in Himachal Pradesh while 31 are missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency operation centre. During his meeting with the defence minister, the chief minister urged him to construct an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley, while pointing out its strategic importance as the proposed location is situated at an aerial distance of around 50 km from the country's International border with Tibet. Pressing the demand for the airstrip, Sukhu said the National Highway (NH) 505 is the only means of transport connecting Spiti to the rest of the state.

He also requested Singh to strengthen the road infrastructure of the national highways maintained by the Border Road Organisation, besides constructing new roads for connecting villages adjoining border areas, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023