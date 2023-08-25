Left Menu

Countries adopt multibillion-dollar fund to protect nature

The fund launched on Thursday is managed within the Global Environment Facility (GEF) — a mechanism established under the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change which has provided more than $23 billion to thousands of projects over the past 30 years.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:09 IST
Countries adopt multibillion-dollar fund to protect nature
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Environmental leaders from 185 countries gathered in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday to adopt a multibillion-dollar fund to support global conservation, and the United Nations called for contributions to help protect 30% of land and coastal areas by 2030. The meeting comes eight months after governments agreed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework — which some have called the "Paris Agreement for Nature", invoking the landmark 2015 U.N. pact to tackle climate change. More than a million species are estimated to be facing extinction, according to the U.N. One of the framework's 23 targets is to help mobilize public and private sector players to funnel $200 billion per year to conservation initiatives by 2030, with developed countries contributing at least $20 billion of this every year by 2025.

"We are off to a good start," said David Cooper, acting executive secretary of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity. "We now call for further pledges from countries and from other sources so that the first projects under the new fund can be launched next year." The fund has so far fallen short of the $200 million U.S. dollars it needs to become fully operational by December, as required by the World Bank as a trustee. Canada on Thursday said it would put in 200 million Canadian dollars ($147 million) and the United Kingdom contributed 10 million pounds ($13 million). "The time for half-measures has passed," said Oscar Soria, director of the non-profit Avaaz. "Surely donors can come up with the paltry $40 million" needed to get the fund up and running. The fund launched on Thursday is managed within the Global Environment Facility (GEF) — a mechanism established under the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change which has provided more than $23 billion to thousands of projects over the past 30 years. The world's least developed countries and small island states will take priority and receive more than a third of the funds, with a target for as much as 20% to go to projects led by indigenous people and local communities, the GEF said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023