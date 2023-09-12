Left Menu

Fresh low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:27 IST
Fresh low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh low-pressure area is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and due to it, heavy rains are likely in parts of Odisha till September 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The low-pressure area would form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, it said.

The current weather conditions indicate that widespread rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are likely in some districts over the next two-three days, it added.

Heavy rains are likely in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Bolangir, among others.

Due to the rains, flash floods and water logging may occur in low-lying areas, while landslides may occur in hilly areas, the IMD said.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 208 mm was recorded at Semiliguda in Koraput district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023