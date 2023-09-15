Left Menu

Punjab witnessing 'reverse trend' of industries coming to state under Mann, says AAP chief Kejriwal

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:34 IST
Punjab witnessing 'reverse trend' of industries coming to state under Mann, says AAP chief Kejriwal
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has built an industry-friendly atmosphere coupled with good law and order that has sparked a ''reverse trend'' of industries coming to the state, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Lauding Mann for his efforts, Kejriwal added that 450 industries from other states shifted to Punjab during the last few months.

He also hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government, claiming the much-hyped ''double-engine government'' in several states have proved to be a disaster while the ''new-engine government'' in Punjab is bringing revolutionary changes.

The Delhi chief minister said the migration to the state of 450 industrial units is a testimony to the faith people have in the Mann government.

Interacting with entrepreneurs during town hall meetings in Ludhiana and Mohali, Kejriwal -- who is in Punjab on a three-day visit -- said this was contrary to the earlier trend when there was an ''exodus'' of industries from Punjab. Kejriwal said this is due to Mann's desire to make the state among the best in every sphere.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, he said the ''double-engine government'' is a ''jumla'' to fool people while the AAP's ''new-engine government'' is a commitment to ensure the wellbeing of every section of society. The double-engine government has only fooled people and plundered government money, Kejriwal alleged.

He also claimed that major projects worth crores are being introduced for the inclusive development of industries in Punjab. Under Mann's leadership, the state government has been working tirelessly to revamp the system and bring revolutionary reform, Kejriwal said.

He claimed that previous dispensations used to look at industrialists with suspicion and always thought about using them but the present government considers them ''as our partners''.

Mann has restored the faith of industrialists by providing them an industry-friendly atmosphere coupled with good law and order, the AAP chief said and added that industrial tycoons are making huge investments in the state.

Kejriwal also batted for sector-specific task forces comprising industry representatives and state government officers to boost their growth.

Speaking at the event, Mann announced an exemption for industries in Ludhiana, giving those three years to shift away from residential areas.

He said the state government will soon constitute a committee to decide the status of such areas.

The state government is committed towards the growth of industries in Ludhiana and that no stone will be left unturned to achieve it, Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister also announced a complete overhaul of the industrial focal points and industrial zones to encourage industrial activity.

He said the focal points and zones are in a dilapidated condition but there will soon be comprehensive development.

Flights from Ludhiana to Hindon have already started and efforts will be made to build direct connectivity to Delhi. Mohali also has a huge potential to be developed as an industrial hub, he said. In Mohali, Mann announced a year's extension for entrepreneurs to construct on industrial plots.

Punjab is witnessing change for the first time and people-centric decisions have taken centre-stage, he said.

