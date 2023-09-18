India emerging as fastest-growing large economy no accident: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India emerging as the fastest-growing large economy is no accident as its simple, scalable and sustainable solutions have empowered the vulnerable and the marginalised to lead the country's development story.

In a write-up in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's e-book, 'People's G20', Modi said as the G20 president India pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes.

''I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes,'' he said. India will retain the presidency till November and Brazil will take over from December.

For India, the G20 presidency is not merely a high-level diplomatic endeavour, Modi said. As the ''mother of democracy and a model of diversity'' it opened the doors of this experience to the world. Today, accomplishing things at scale is a quality that is associated with India and the G20 presidency is no exception, he said.

''It has become a people-driven movement. Over 200 meetings have been organised in 60 Indian cities across the length and breadth of our nation, hosting nearly 100,000 delegates from 125 countries by the end of our term. No Presidency has ever encompassed such a vast and diverse geographical expanse,'' he said.

It is one thing to hear about India's demography, democracy, diversity and development from someone else, it is totally different to experience them first-hand, he said, expressing confidence that G20 delegates would vouch for this.

''Our G20 Presidency strives to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord, where shared destiny eclipses isolation,'' he said, reiterating that the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is a family) has been its driving force.

