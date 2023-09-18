Left Menu

Indian economy gaining strength amid weakening global prospects: RBI article

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:33 IST
Indian economy gaining strength amid weakening global prospects: RBI article
  • Country:
  • India

Amid weakening global prospects, the Indian economy is gaining strength led by domestic private consumption and fixed investment with strong public sector capital expenditure, said an article published in the latest RBI bulletin.

The outlook for the global economy remains ambivalent, driven by a dichotomy in macroeconomic conditions across regions, the article on 'State of the Economy' stated.

While expectations of a 'Goldilocks' soft landing in the US are strengthening, concerns about slowdowns in China and Europe are rife, it said, and added that the impact of aggressive monetary tightening is spreading, with the services sector joining housing, bank lending and industrial production in a loss of momentum.

The article authored by a team led by RBI deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra also noted that India's G20 Presidency and its outcomes with the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as the vision of global progress assume significance in an environment where global economic activity is experiencing a loss of momentum with a dichotomy in macroeconomic conditions across regions.

''Amidst weakening global prospects, the Indian economy is gaining strength led by domestic drivers – private consumption; and fixed investment with strong public sector capex.

''Supply responses are improving and headline inflation has softened in August from the previous month's peak,'' it said.

The central bank, however, said views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

The article further said India's space efforts are significant for the country's socio-economic development. The space industry plays a key role across several application areas, including weather forecasting, geological and oceanographic studies, disaster management and agriculture, to name a few.

It has also played a crucial role in the country's defence and security. Currently, India accounts for about 2 per cent of the global space economy, but this share is set to grow exponentially with rising private participation.

Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 will boost India's capability to undertake complex space missions that contribute to the advancement of space technology for the betterment of humanity, the authors said.

Small steps became a giant leap in a 'moonshot serenaded' around the world when Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the south pole of the moon on August 23, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023