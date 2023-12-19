Ensure no encroachment, littering or gathering of anti-social elements in parks: Delhi mayor

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday directed horticulture department officials to ensure there is no encroachment and littering in municipal parks and that anti-social elements do not gather in such public places.

She gave the instructions after inspecting parks in the Seva Nagar and the Kotla Mubarakpur areas of south Delhi, officials said.

Oberoi inspected Ward 145 -- Andrews Ganj in the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

She took stock of the status of civic facilities and listened to the issues raised by locals, the mayor's office said in a statement.

During the inspection, Oberoi visited Kotla Mubarakpur, Seva Nagar and the surrounding areas. She inspected the sanitation system, park maintenance, cleaning of toilets and the repair work of school buildings, the officials said.

While giving directions to further improve the sanitation system, Oberoi said a Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) should be installed in place of ''dhalao (garbage dump yards)'' to ensure cleanliness. In other areas of Delhi, too, ''dhalao'' are being closed and FCTS, libraries, milk booths and senior citizen recreation centres are being built on the sites, she added.

Oberoi also inspected a school in Seva Nagar and gave necessary directions for the building's repair. She directed the officials that there be no compromise on the safety of students and necessary repair work should be done on school buildings from time to time.

The mayor also took stock of park maintenance work.

She directed the horticulture department officials to ensure that there is no encroachment and littering in the parks and that anti-social elements do not gather there.

Local MLA Madan Lal, Councillor Anita Basoya, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Naveen Aggarwal and other senior officials were present during the inspection, the statement said.

