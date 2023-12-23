Left Menu

Infopark to build flexi workspaces in Kochi Metro station, inks pact with KMRL

The MoU was signed between KMRL MD, Loknath Behera, and Susanth Kurunthil, the CEO of Infopark to set up flexi workspaces in 39,880 square feet of built-up space across six floors of the Ernakulam South Metro station.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:46 IST
Infopark to build flexi workspaces in Kochi Metro station, inks pact with KMRL
Representative image Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Infopark here and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) have entered into an agreement to build IT workspaces in Kochi Metro station. The MoU was signed between KMRL MD, Loknath Behera, and Susanth Kurunthil, the CEO of Infopark to set up flexi workspaces in 39,880 square feet of built-up space across six floors of the Ernakulam South Metro station. The MoU was signed at a function held at KMRL Corporate Office here on Friday, Infopark said in a release.

It said the proposed facility at Ernakulam South metro station will pave the way to generate 500 job opportunities.

''The flexi workspaces by Infopark at the metro station will be an elaboration of co-working, which has an increasing demand after the Covid pandemic. The workspaces for IT/ITES companies and employees will include premium workspace and co-working space models that combine mobility and modern office amenities,'' the release said.

It added that the infrastructure will be more convenient to gig workers and women employees. ''It is targeted to complete the construction of office facilities and start its operations by October 2024.'' In addition to office facilities, these premium workspaces also have other features like pantry area, event space, and parking area. A flexi workspace that integrates multiple modes of transportation will ensure more convenience and safety. Premium workspaces will attract employees of MNCs who might be working from home, Susanth said in the release.

Behera stressed that the decentralization of the IT industry was very crucial for an advanced state like Kerala and bringing the IT infrastructure to the Metro building will boost the IT industry immensely due to the safe, secure, reliable, comfortable and seamless connectivity to this building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023