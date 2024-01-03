Every countryman is today happy to see UP's progress: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that while every countryman is happy to see the state's progress, the world is surprised because there was an atmosphere of disappointment, frustration and anarchy here before 2017.

''Every countryman is today happy to see the progress of Uttar Pradesh and the world is surprised because before 2017, there was an atmosphere of disappointment, frustration and anarchy here,'' said Adityanath.

''We have entered the year 2024. In these seven and a quarter years, the state has risen from the sixth-seventh economy to become the state having the second largest economy in the country. The state is moving towards becoming the largest economy in the country with the highest growth rate and economic development rate,'' he added.

Adityanath, who was speaking at the mega loan distribution ceremony of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) organised here, stressed that law and order has improved in the state.

The chief minister said every person, businessman and investor of the state is now feeling safe. ''This is the reason why Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best investment destination in the country,'' he pointed out.

Adityanath said that the MSME has given a new identity to Uttar Pradesh and added the government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has given a new direction to the traditional entrepreneurs, who were earlier frustrated and forced to flee because they were not heard.

''Today, One District One Product has given an identity to the state and has given a new direction to the entrepreneurs associated with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This has brought a smile on their faces,'' he said.

The chief minister said that our exports have increased almost thrice due to this, adding Uttar Pradesh is the first state to approve the Centre's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is the first state to provide the ODOP, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and Pledge Park scheme due to which there has been a significant increase in the MSME units in the state and there are 96 lakh MSME units in the state today.

The chief minister also asked the bankers to give ample loans to those with small capital because small capital does not sink. ''While this will increase their business, it will also increase the confidence of the bankers among those with small capital. The state will with this step move towards prosperity,'' he said.

Adityanath stressed that ''we should not be limited to releasing coffee table books but postage stamps of the production of every district should also be issued''. ''Efforts should be made in this regard because it will give us global recognition. Not only this, there should also be grading of the produce of every district so that information about good production can be given,'' he added.

