Left Menu

Three more products from Arunachal Pradesh get GI tag

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:33 IST
Three more products from Arunachal Pradesh get GI tag
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's ginger, locally known as Adi Kekir, handmade carpets and Wancho wooden craft have secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

A geographical indication or GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

''Delighted to share that Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet and Wancho Wooden Craft have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Truly an acknowledgement of the rich cultural heritage and skilled craftsmanship of our state. Let's celebrate and promote our unique traditions,'' he said here on Thursday.

Adi kekir is a variety of ginger produced in East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.It is known for its taste and size.

The handmade carpets made by Tibetan refugees, who live in various parts of the state, are known for their typical designs, motifs and textures.

Wancho wooden craft items are unique as they feature tobacco pipes with head-shaped bowls and drinking mugs showing warriors carrying heads.

The artisans also make sculptures of Lord Buddha, animals and dolls.

So far, six products from Arunachal Pradesh have received the GI certification.

Earlier, Yak Churpi -- cheese prepared from the milk of Arunachali yak, Khamti rice -- a variety of sticky rice produced in Namsai district, and Tangsa textile of Changlang district, received the GI tag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024