Left Menu

Mexican town continues bull running tradition despite legal struggle over bullfights in capital

This year, it takes place amid an ongoing legal battle over bullfights 300 miles 485 kilometers to the west in Mexico City.The festival tied to Candelaria -- Candlemas in English - runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 9 among the colorfully painted houses of Tlacotalpan.The bulls, donated by the towns most well-off families, are just part of days of cultural and artistic events.

PTI | Tlalnepantla | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:56 IST
Mexican town continues bull running tradition despite legal struggle over bullfights in capital
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mexico

For nearly a quarter century, the residents of this riverside town in southeastern Mexico have taunted, slapped, chased and run from bulls as part of a religious festival.

It is reminiscent, though at a much smaller scale, of the running of the bulls in northern Spain and has continued year after year despite laws banning the mistreatment of animals. This year, it takes place amid an ongoing legal battle over bullfights 300 miles (485 kilometers) to the west in Mexico City.

The festival tied to Candelaria -- Candlemas in English - runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 9 among the colorfully painted houses of Tlacotalpan.

The bulls, donated by the town's most well-off families, are just part of days of cultural and artistic events. On Thursday, six bulls crossed the Paploapan river into the town on a boat.

Beer drinking crowds of mostly young men clad in red shirts chased them through the streets, tugging on their ears and tails, to an improvised coral where some people tried to climb atop them.

Some of the tormentors suffered injuries, knocked down or gored and treated by paramedics.

In 2016, animal rights groups successfully pushed legislation in the state of Veracruz banning this sort of event. But Tlacotalpan has continued its festival undeterred in the name of tradition.

Alfredo Cervin, 20, described the adrenaline rush of running with the bulls with a profanity. He said the tradition should continue because it was something that distinguished the town.

Elva Arroyo Urbano, 48, said they were more careful with the animals now. “They've improved the way they bring them a little tied. They let them rest and they don't mistreat them as much. There's a little more discipline toward the bulls.” Local authorities say the event has continued since the town was founded on the banks of the river in 1777. The annual threat of fines - there's no record any have ever been imposed - have not stopped the town's tradition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024