MCD invites public suggestions on road network plan in three unauthorised colonies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has invited suggestions or objections from the public on approval of the road network plan of three unauthorised colonies in Delhi, according to a notification released on Sunday.

The civic body has joined hands with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for a pilot project on the approval to the road network plan (RNP) in the three colonies - Khirki Extension in south Delhi, Saroop Nagar Extension in north Delhi and East Azad Nagar in east Delhi.

''The last date for submission of the suggestions/objections is February 24,'' it said.

The objective is to streamline the submission of applications and related processes for the layout of RNP in the three colonies, an official statement said.

It focuses on enhancing efficiency and addressing the concerns of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), land owners' groups and Developer Entities (DEs), it added.

The DDA has engaged the MCD to prepare the RNP of three colonies in consultation with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA).

It has sent the RNPs to the civic body for further processing and approval, the statement said.

The RNP of three colonies is currently available for public feedback and suggestions on the MCD website mcdonline.nic.in.

''MCD will fully consider the responses received before forwarding the final RNP to the competent authority for approval,'' the statement said.

The MCD has asked all stakeholders including RWAs, land owners and residents to review the proposed RNP and provide their suggestions or objections through the mentioned email ID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

