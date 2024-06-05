Delhi Minister Demands Urgent Action on Drain Desilting
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has urged the chief secretary for a status report on the desilting of city drains within seven days, ahead of the monsoon season. Bharadwaj expressed concern over water logging problems from the previous year, emphasizing the need for proactive measures.
