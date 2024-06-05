Delhi Minister Demands Urgent Action on Drain Desilting

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has promptly called upon the chief secretary to deliver a comprehensive status report on the desilting efforts of various city drains within the next seven days, as the monsoon season looms near.

This plea comes in light of last year's severe water logging issues that plagued the city during the monsoon. Bhardwaj voiced his disappointment over the apparent lack of preparedness ahead of the imminent season, emphasizing that all concerned departments should be more proactive to avoid a recurrence.

Bharadwaj highlighted that the desilting of drains is critical and should be accomplished within the stipulated time to prevent any water logging incidents. He also pointed out that despite his earlier instructions, no status reports or responses have been received, terming the lack of initiative as unexpected from senior officials. He has now directed an urgent submission of the required information by Thursday for further departmental actions.

