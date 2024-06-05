Left Menu

Delhi Minister Demands Urgent Action on Drain Desilting

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has urged the chief secretary for a status report on the desilting of city drains within seven days, ahead of the monsoon season. Bharadwaj expressed concern over water logging problems from the previous year, emphasizing the need for proactive measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:47 IST
Delhi Minister Demands Urgent Action on Drain Desilting
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has promptly called upon the chief secretary to deliver a comprehensive status report on the desilting efforts of various city drains within the next seven days, as the monsoon season looms near.

This plea comes in light of last year's severe water logging issues that plagued the city during the monsoon. Bhardwaj voiced his disappointment over the apparent lack of preparedness ahead of the imminent season, emphasizing that all concerned departments should be more proactive to avoid a recurrence.

Bharadwaj highlighted that the desilting of drains is critical and should be accomplished within the stipulated time to prevent any water logging incidents. He also pointed out that despite his earlier instructions, no status reports or responses have been received, terming the lack of initiative as unexpected from senior officials. He has now directed an urgent submission of the required information by Thursday for further departmental actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024