Rajasthan Scorches at Record Highs: Relief in Sight?
Rajasthan witnesses severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Dholpur recorded the highest at 45.4 degrees Celsius. Some relief is expected with predicted rainfall in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions.
Rajasthan is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across most parts of the state, according to the local weather office. Dholpur emerged as the hottest city, hitting a staggering 45.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
The Met Centre in Jaipur reported that heatwave conditions were particularly intense in the Bharatpur division. Following Dholpur, Pilani recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius, Sri Ganganagar had 44.4 degrees, Kota registered 44.3 degrees, Banasthali saw 44.2 degrees, Alwar hit 44 degrees, Churu registered 43.8 degrees, and Chittorgarh reported 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Amidst this heatwave, Jaisalmer recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted possible relief with rainfall expected in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions in the coming days.
