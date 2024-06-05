Left Menu

Rajasthan Scorches at Record Highs: Relief in Sight?

Rajasthan witnesses severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Dholpur recorded the highest at 45.4 degrees Celsius. Some relief is expected with predicted rainfall in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:38 IST
Rajasthan Scorches at Record Highs: Relief in Sight?
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across most parts of the state, according to the local weather office. Dholpur emerged as the hottest city, hitting a staggering 45.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Met Centre in Jaipur reported that heatwave conditions were particularly intense in the Bharatpur division. Following Dholpur, Pilani recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius, Sri Ganganagar had 44.4 degrees, Kota registered 44.3 degrees, Banasthali saw 44.2 degrees, Alwar hit 44 degrees, Churu registered 43.8 degrees, and Chittorgarh reported 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Amidst this heatwave, Jaisalmer recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted possible relief with rainfall expected in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer divisions in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024