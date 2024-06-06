LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine in Mumbai's Chembur
At least nine people were injured following an LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, according to officials. The incident occurred at around 7.30 am in a one-storey house on C G Gidwani Marg. The blast led to a fire, causing structural damage and injuring two minors.
At least nine individuals sustained injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area early Thursday morning, authorities reported.
The explosion happened around 7.30 am in a single-storey residence situated on C G Gidwani Marg, leading to a subsequent blaze that compromised the building's structure.
Among the injured were two minors, who, along with others, were promptly transported to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, officials confirmed.
