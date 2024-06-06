LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine in Mumbai's Chembur

At least nine individuals sustained injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area early Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The explosion happened around 7.30 am in a single-storey residence situated on C G Gidwani Marg, leading to a subsequent blaze that compromised the building's structure.

Among the injured were two minors, who, along with others, were promptly transported to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, officials confirmed.

