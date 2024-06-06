Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine in Mumbai's Chembur

At least nine people were injured following an LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, according to officials. The incident occurred at around 7.30 am in a one-storey house on C G Gidwani Marg. The blast led to a fire, causing structural damage and injuring two minors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:25 IST
LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine in Mumbai's Chembur
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine individuals sustained injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area early Thursday morning, authorities reported.

The explosion happened around 7.30 am in a single-storey residence situated on C G Gidwani Marg, leading to a subsequent blaze that compromised the building's structure.

Among the injured were two minors, who, along with others, were promptly transported to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, officials confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024