Major Fire Erupts at Industrial Unit in Pune

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune on Thursday morning. Firefighters quickly responded and controlled the blaze. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out early Thursday morning at an industrial unit in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune, Maharashtra, officials reported.

The blaze, which erupted at around 8:10 am in the Kudalwadi area of Chikhli, prompted an immediate response from fire tenders and water tankers. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The fire brigade quickly brought the situation under control, and cooling operations are currently ongoing. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

