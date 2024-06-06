Left Menu

HUDCO and IIFCL Join Forces for Infrastructure Co-financing

HUDCO has signed an MoU with IIFCL to collaborate on extending infrastructure co-financing, refinancing, project management consultancy services, and capacity building activities. The MoU was signed by senior officials from both organizations, aiming to leverage their respective strengths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has announced a collaborative agreement with the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL). The pact, aimed at enhancing infrastructure co-financing and other services, was formalized at a ceremony on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is designed to amplify cooperation between the two entities. It focuses on extending infrastructure co-financing, refinancing options, project management consultancy, and capacity building activities.

Key officials, including Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD of HUDCO, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, Managing Director of IIFCL, signed the MoU in the presence of senior officials from both enterprises. The collaboration aims to harness the strengths of both HUDCO and IIFCL to foster infrastructure development.

