Air Conditioner Blast Sparks Fire in Vasundhara Home

A devastating fire erupted in a Vasundhara home on Thursday following an explosion in the air conditioner compressor, local police reported.

Although no injuries occurred, a section of the house was severely damaged. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal confirmed, 'The fire, originating from the AC compressor blast on the first floor, spread to the second floor.'

Timely intervention by the fire department contained the blaze, averting major damage, while the residents narrowly escaped by seeking refuge on the terrace.

