Eight Lives Lost During Monsoon Fury in Marathwada

Eight individuals have succumbed to rain-related incidents in Marathwada within a week. The fatal incidents were primarily due to flooding and lightning strikes, as per the revenue department. Additionally, over 113 animals have perished. Six revenue circles have received excess rainfall since June 1.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Eight individuals have tragically lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Marathwada over the past week, an official from the revenue department confirmed on Friday.

According to data provided by the department, the casualties were primarily due to flooding and lightning strikes reported between June 1 and 7. Six people died from lightning strikes, one perished in a flood, and another succumbed when a cow shed collapsed, according to the official statement.

Additionally, three lightning-related deaths occurred in Latur, with one fatality each in Jalna, Dharashiv, and Nanded. A woman was carried away by floodwaters in Latur, and a 70-year-old man died when a cattle shed collapsed on him in Nanded.

Furthermore, the report noted that 113 animals also lost their lives during the same period. Excessive rainfall was reported in six revenue circles in the Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts since June 1. The highest rainfall, 94 mm, was recorded in the Dhondrai circle of Georai tehsil in Beed on June 4. The expected average rainfall for June is 31.3 mm; however, the region received 30 mm of rain within the first week alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

