Left Menu

Bisleri and TERI Launch Groundbreaking Study on Water Credits

Bisleri International, in collaboration with TERI School of Advanced Studies, has unveiled a pioneering study called 'Water Credits: Impact-Adjusted Virtual Water Footprint'. The study aims to create a framework for water credits to promote sustainable water management, echoing the concept of carbon credits. Findings will be shared with the Indian government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:17 IST
Bisleri and TERI Launch Groundbreaking Study on Water Credits
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International and TERI School of Advanced Studies have introduced a pioneering study named 'Water Credits: Impact-Adjusted Virtual Water Footprint'. This innovative research endeavors to establish a framework for water credits akin to carbon credits, with a focus on promoting sustainable water management practices within the beverage industry.

CEO of Bisleri International, Angelo George, emphasized the company's commitment to water conservation, stating, 'At Bisleri, we take immense pride in being a water-positive company. By leading discussions and contributing to framework development, this study will drive the realization of water credits as a practical solution.' George extended his gratitude to Prof. Dr. Arun Kansal and Ms. Garima Kaushik of TERI for their invaluable contributions.

The study offers an in-depth evaluation of the beverage industry's water footprint, outlining comprehensive water consumption metrics across its value chain. The findings will be communicated to the Government of India to support the advancement of water credits as a viable concept aimed at alleviating the country's strained water resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024