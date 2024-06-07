Bisleri and TERI Launch Groundbreaking Study on Water Credits

Bisleri International and TERI School of Advanced Studies have introduced a pioneering study named 'Water Credits: Impact-Adjusted Virtual Water Footprint'. This innovative research endeavors to establish a framework for water credits akin to carbon credits, with a focus on promoting sustainable water management practices within the beverage industry.

CEO of Bisleri International, Angelo George, emphasized the company's commitment to water conservation, stating, 'At Bisleri, we take immense pride in being a water-positive company. By leading discussions and contributing to framework development, this study will drive the realization of water credits as a practical solution.' George extended his gratitude to Prof. Dr. Arun Kansal and Ms. Garima Kaushik of TERI for their invaluable contributions.

The study offers an in-depth evaluation of the beverage industry's water footprint, outlining comprehensive water consumption metrics across its value chain. The findings will be communicated to the Government of India to support the advancement of water credits as a viable concept aimed at alleviating the country's strained water resources.

