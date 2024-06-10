Left Menu

UP RERA's OC Rule Sparks Controversy Among Homebuyers and Builders

A directive by UP RERA mandating occupancy certificates before possession letters has sparked debate among real estate developers and homebuyers. Stakeholders argue the rule is unfair to buyers in delayed projects, while UP RERA insists it prevents promoter arbitrariness and disputes.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:23 IST
UP RERA's OC Rule Sparks Controversy Among Homebuyers and Builders
AI Generated Representative Image

A recent directive by the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has stirred controversy among major real estate developers and homebuyers in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Noida and Greater Noida. The rule mandates that builders must obtain an occupancy certificate (OC) before issuing possession letters to homebuyers.

The developers' association and homebuyers argue that the decision could adversely impact those involved in long-delayed projects. According to Dinesh Gupta, Secretary of CREDAI Western Uttar Pradesh, the rule would have been more appropriate for new projects. However, the blanket application affects ongoing projects lacking OCs due to various reasons, including unpaid builder dues.

Abhishek Kumar, President of NEFOWA, criticized UP RERA for enforcing rules without comprehending the ground realities, noting that the overlapping costs of EMIs and rents make it difficult for end-users. Despite opposition, UP RERA insists that the move aims to curb arbitrariness by promoters and eliminate related disputes, though stakeholders view this as detrimental to homebuyers in stalled projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024