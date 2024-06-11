Left Menu

Rajasthan Swelters: Churu Sizzles at 45.6°C Amid Heatwave

Rajasthan is experiencing extreme heat with Churu reaching a peak of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Other cities including Sriganganagar, Fatehpur, Bikaner, and Jaipur also reported soaring temperatures. Some areas saw light rain, offering minimal relief. Minimum temperatures varied between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Rajasthan continues to endure severe heat, with Churu hitting an alarming high of 45.6 degrees Celsius Tuesday, according to a MeT department official.

Meanwhile, light rain provided negligible respite in some regions. Sriganganagar trailed close behind with 45.1 degrees, while Fatehpur and Bikaner each recorded 44.8 degrees.

Other notable highs included Pilani at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Sangaria at 44.3 degrees, and Barmer at 44 degrees. Jaipur, Alwar, and Jaisalmer each registered 43.5 degrees, with Jodhpur and Jalore recording 42.8 degrees.

The minimum temperatures ranged between 25 degrees and 32 degrees in most areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

