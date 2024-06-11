Scorching Heatwave Hits Punjab and Haryana: Cities Sizzle Above 45 Degrees Celsius

Haryana and Punjab are grappling with severe heatwave conditions as temperatures soar above 45°C. On Tuesday, Nuh recorded a scorching 45.9°C, making it one of the hottest places in the region, the weather department reported.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, was not spared either, sweltering at a maximum of 43.9°C. Hisar in Haryana faced blistering heat, recording 44.8°C, closely followed by Mahendragarh at 44°C and Sirsa at 45.4°C.

Similarly, Gurugram and Faridabad faced extreme weather, with temperatures hitting 43.4°C and 44.9°C respectively. In Punjab, Ambala clocked 44.1°C, while Amritsar reeled under intense heat at 45.1°C. Pathankot, Bathinda, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur also recorded high temperatures, impacting daily life across the states.

