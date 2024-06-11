Scorching Heatwave Hits Punjab and Haryana: Cities Sizzle Above 45 Degrees Celsius
Haryana and Punjab face severe heatwave conditions, with Nuh reaching 45.9°C and several other cities recording temperatures above 44°C. The intense heat extends to Chandigarh and major regions such as Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Amritsar, and more, making daily life challenging.
- Country:
- India
Haryana and Punjab are grappling with severe heatwave conditions as temperatures soar above 45°C. On Tuesday, Nuh recorded a scorching 45.9°C, making it one of the hottest places in the region, the weather department reported.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, was not spared either, sweltering at a maximum of 43.9°C. Hisar in Haryana faced blistering heat, recording 44.8°C, closely followed by Mahendragarh at 44°C and Sirsa at 45.4°C.
Similarly, Gurugram and Faridabad faced extreme weather, with temperatures hitting 43.4°C and 44.9°C respectively. In Punjab, Ambala clocked 44.1°C, while Amritsar reeled under intense heat at 45.1°C. Pathankot, Bathinda, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur also recorded high temperatures, impacting daily life across the states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heatwave
- weather
- Punjab
- Haryana
- temperature
- heat
- Chandigarh
- Nuh
- Hisar
- Amritsar
ALSO READ
Rising Heat Stress in India's Megacities
Heat Waves and Aging: A Growing Global Crisis
Phoenix Battles Deadly Heatwave with Cooling Centers and Emergency Measures
Rajasthan Minister urges public to take caution as six people die in the state due to heatstroke
Rajasthan to get a little relief from heatwave by end of May