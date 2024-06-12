Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Continues with Sriganganagar at 46.7°C
Several regions in Rajasthan, including Sriganganagar, continue to endure extremely high temperatures, with Sriganganagar hitting 46.7°C. Other cities such as Pilani, Churu, and Karauli also reported temperatures above 45°C. The minimum temperature ranged between 24°C and 32°C. Light rainfall was observed in some areas on Tuesday.
Several parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under excessive heat as Sriganganagar recorded the maximum temperature at 46.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a Meteorological Department official reported. In Pilani, it reached 46.2 degrees, closely followed by 46.1 degrees in Churu and 45.6 degrees in Karauli. Sangaria faced 45.4 degrees, while both Fatehpur and Dholpur saw 45.3 degrees. Alwar and Bikaner each experienced a scorching 45 degrees.
Banasthali and Jaipur recorded 44.1 degrees and 43 degrees, respectively, according to MeT department reports. The minimum temperature spanned between 24 degrees and 32 degrees across most regions. However, some respite came in the form of light rainfall recorded in a few places on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
