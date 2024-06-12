Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Continues with Sriganganagar at 46.7°C

Several regions in Rajasthan, including Sriganganagar, continue to endure extremely high temperatures, with Sriganganagar hitting 46.7°C. Other cities such as Pilani, Churu, and Karauli also reported temperatures above 45°C. The minimum temperature ranged between 24°C and 32°C. Light rainfall was observed in some areas on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:52 IST
Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Continues with Sriganganagar at 46.7°C
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under excessive heat as Sriganganagar recorded the maximum temperature at 46.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a Meteorological Department official reported. In Pilani, it reached 46.2 degrees, closely followed by 46.1 degrees in Churu and 45.6 degrees in Karauli. Sangaria faced 45.4 degrees, while both Fatehpur and Dholpur saw 45.3 degrees. Alwar and Bikaner each experienced a scorching 45 degrees.

Banasthali and Jaipur recorded 44.1 degrees and 43 degrees, respectively, according to MeT department reports. The minimum temperature spanned between 24 degrees and 32 degrees across most regions. However, some respite came in the form of light rainfall recorded in a few places on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024