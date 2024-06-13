Thane District Gears Up for Monsoon Safety with High-Tech Measures

Thane district is bracing for the monsoon with a comprehensive review of safety initiatives led by Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik. She stressed the urgency of pre-emptive measures to tackle infrastructural hazards, notably dangerous buildings and hoardings.

Saunik, along with key officials, examined various aspects including road conditions, drainage maintenance, and healthcare provisions in a meeting attended by Collector Ashok Shingare, municipal commissioners, and department heads. She underscored the importance of removing risky structures and relocating affected residents without delay.

The ACS also highlighted the necessity of round-the-clock operational control rooms powered by AI and machine learning tools for efficient data processing. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Shingare updated on preparedness measures, including the training of 500 youths as emergency responders, ensuring enhanced surveillance and CCTV coverage in high-risk zones.

