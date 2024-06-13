Left Menu

Thane District Gears Up for Monsoon Safety with High-Tech Measures

Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik reviewed pre-monsoon safety initiatives in Thane district. The meeting covered crucial aspects like road conditions, dangerous structures, drainage, and healthcare provisions. The ACS pressed for the removal of hazardous structures and relocating residents. Enhancing surveillance, AI-equipped control rooms, and emergency responder training were highlighted.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:32 IST
Thane District Gears Up for Monsoon Safety with High-Tech Measures
  • Country:
  • India

Thane district is bracing for the monsoon with a comprehensive review of safety initiatives led by Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik. She stressed the urgency of pre-emptive measures to tackle infrastructural hazards, notably dangerous buildings and hoardings.

Saunik, along with key officials, examined various aspects including road conditions, drainage maintenance, and healthcare provisions in a meeting attended by Collector Ashok Shingare, municipal commissioners, and department heads. She underscored the importance of removing risky structures and relocating affected residents without delay.

The ACS also highlighted the necessity of round-the-clock operational control rooms powered by AI and machine learning tools for efficient data processing. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Shingare updated on preparedness measures, including the training of 500 youths as emergency responders, ensuring enhanced surveillance and CCTV coverage in high-risk zones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024