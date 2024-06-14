Tragic Loss: Elderly Woman Burnt Alive in Himachal Forest Fire

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 75-year-old woman, Nikki Devi, tragically lost her life in a forest fire in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. Police confirmed her death on Friday.

Devi, a resident of Bagaitu village, valiantly attempted to extinguish the flames that reached her fields. Unfortunately, she got caught in the blaze and was burnt alive.

This marks the second fatality related to forest fires in the Hamirpur district over a span of just 15 days. The body has been handed over to her family postmortem, adding to the area's emerging pattern of tragedy.

