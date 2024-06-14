Gujarat Builds Lifeline Shelters for Cyclone Safety

The Gujarat government, in partnership with the Centre and World Bank, has constructed 76 multi-purpose cyclone shelters, primarily in coastal districts, to safeguard lives during natural calamities.

Cyclones have increasingly frequented Gujarat's 1,600 km-long coastline, making it vital to evacuate residents from affected areas promptly. In an official release, the state government highlighted this strategic initiative.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall on Gujarat's Kutch coast on June 15 last year, caused widespread destruction but resulted in no casualties. Similarly, the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae wreaked havoc in the Saurashtra region in 2021. During these events, more than one lakh people were relocated to safer places such as primary schools, minimizing loss of life. The government's focus remains on building permanent infrastructure for such emergencies.

These newly constructed shelters, set up at a cost of Rs 271 crore in 10 districts, are outfitted with community kitchens and standby medical teams. Additionally, 2,213 safe shelter locations like schools and community halls have been earmarked for disaster preparedness.

Special attention has also been given to wildlife rescue. A standard operating procedure ensures the protection of Gir lions and other fauna, with 184 teams and 58 control rooms in place across nine divisions. Villagers are undergoing disaster preparedness training under the 'Aapda Mitra' scheme, which has trained 5,500 volunteers so far.

