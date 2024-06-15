Sizzling Capital: Delhi Scorches Under Heatwave
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 32.4°C, exceeding the season's average by four notches. The weather department forecasted clear skies and heatwave conditions with strong winds. Humidity was 38% at 8.30 am, with a maximum temperature of 44°C predicted. The AQI was 'moderate' at 185.
Delhi experienced an unseasonably high minimum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, surpassing the seasonal average by four degrees, per the India Meteorological Department.
Forecasts predict clear skies and heatwave conditions, accompanied by strong surface winds throughout the day.
At 8.30 am, the city recorded 38% humidity, with a maximum temperature projection of 44 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was noted in the 'moderate' category at 185 from a Central Pollution Control Board report.
