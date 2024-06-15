Tragic Encounter: Farmer Trampled by Wild Elephant in Sathyamangalam

A young farmer was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Saturday at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district.

According to forest officials, Venkatachalam, 25, from Sujilkuttai area in Bhavanisagar forest Range under STR region, went to guard his crops from wild animals on Friday night.

Around 1 am on Saturday, the elephant entered the farm, destroying and eating pumpkin crops. When Venkatachalam attempted to drive off the elephant, it attacked him, resulting in his immediate death. Local residents, alerted by his cries, rushed to the spot and managed to scare the elephant away.

The injured man was later moved to Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

