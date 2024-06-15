Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two School Children in Pond

Two school children from Thrikkodithanam tragically lost their lives after drowning in a stone quarry pond while fishing. One child fell in, and the other drowned attempting a rescue. The police and rescue teams retrieved their bodies.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 15-06-2024 16:14 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident on Saturday, two school children from Thrikkodithanam lost their lives due to drowning in a stone quarry pond while fishing. The victims, who were studying in classes 10 and six in a local school, were trying to catch fish when tragedy struck.

According to police reports, it is suspected that one of the children accidentally fell into the pond, prompting his friend to attempt a rescue. Tragically, both drowned. Local community members quickly notified the authorities, and police alongside fire and rescue personnel arrived promptly at the scene.

The search operation, conducted by the rescue team, led to the recovery of the children's bodies after some time. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the community as they mourn the loss of these young lives.

