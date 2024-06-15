Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two School Children in Pond

In a heart-wrenching incident on Saturday, two school children from Thrikkodithanam lost their lives due to drowning in a stone quarry pond while fishing. The victims, who were studying in classes 10 and six in a local school, were trying to catch fish when tragedy struck.

According to police reports, it is suspected that one of the children accidentally fell into the pond, prompting his friend to attempt a rescue. Tragically, both drowned. Local community members quickly notified the authorities, and police alongside fire and rescue personnel arrived promptly at the scene.

The search operation, conducted by the rescue team, led to the recovery of the children's bodies after some time. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the community as they mourn the loss of these young lives.

