Amaravati to Shine Among Top Five Capitals: AP Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has set an ambitious timeline to complete the development of Amaravati within two-and-a-half years. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Narayana affirmed that Amaravati will be among the world's top five capital cities.

He highlighted the involvement of the Singapore government in designing the city, ensuring financial benefits for all districts. Major international visits, including to Singapore, China, Japan, Russia, and Malaysia, contributed to crafting the city's design.

Notably, tenders worth Rs 48,000 crore were issued to ensure comprehensive amenities, with Rs 9,000 crore already disbursed. Narayana emphasized the project's past neglect under the YSRCP government and outlined a phased approach to realizing the vision, starting with bureaucratic residential quarters and extending to metro rail infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)