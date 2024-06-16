Left Menu

Amaravati to Shine Among Top Five Capitals: AP Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana announced that the development works in Amaravati will be completed in two-and-a-half years. Planned to rank among the top five capitals globally, Amaravati's development involves collaboration with the Singapore government and significant investments. The past plans will be executed in three phases.

Amaravati to Shine Among Top Five Capitals: AP Minister Narayana
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has set an ambitious timeline to complete the development of Amaravati within two-and-a-half years. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Narayana affirmed that Amaravati will be among the world's top five capital cities.

He highlighted the involvement of the Singapore government in designing the city, ensuring financial benefits for all districts. Major international visits, including to Singapore, China, Japan, Russia, and Malaysia, contributed to crafting the city's design.

Notably, tenders worth Rs 48,000 crore were issued to ensure comprehensive amenities, with Rs 9,000 crore already disbursed. Narayana emphasized the project's past neglect under the YSRCP government and outlined a phased approach to realizing the vision, starting with bureaucratic residential quarters and extending to metro rail infrastructure.

