Odisha CM Accelerates Irrigation Projects Efforts

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Water Resources department to complete ongoing irrigation projects timely and manage water efficiently. He emphasized enhancing farmers' status and stressed preparedness for possible floods. Development Commissioner Anu Garg updated Majhi on departmental activities and the preparation of a people-centric annual budget.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:54 IST
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged the Water Resources department officers to expedite the completion of ongoing irrigation projects. During a high-level meeting, Majhi emphasized efficient water management, particularly during delayed monsoons, and highlighted the department's pivotal role in aiding farmers.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of preparedness for potential floods and stressed that improving farmers' conditions remains a priority for his administration. Majhi called for dedication, transparency, and earnest effort from all officers to benefit farmers significantly.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, alongside senior officials, briefed the Chief Minister about departmental activities and the importance of involving the Finance department and other stakeholders in creating a people-focused budget for 2024-25. Majhi emphasized effective implementation of schemes and bolstering district-level planning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

