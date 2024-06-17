Left Menu

Swift Rescue Effort Saves 64 Tourists in Sikkim Amidst Torrential Rains

Sixty-four tourists were rescued from North Sikkim's Lachung despite severe weather. The operation, requiring log bridges and helicopters, will continue if conditions improve. Approximately 1,200 tourists remain stranded due to landslides and the collapse of a key suspension bridge. Restoration efforts are underway to restore connectivity.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:58 IST
Swift Rescue Effort Saves 64 Tourists in Sikkim Amidst Torrential Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Sixty-four tourists were successfully rescued from North Sikkim's Lachung on Monday, though the adverse weather forced a pause in the operation, officials reported.

The district administration utilized log bridges and vehicle routes to facilitate the initial nine and later 55 tourists' safe journey to Mangan. However, around 1,200 tourists still await airlifting, conditioned on improved weather forecasts.

The efforts were spearheaded by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, with contributions from the police, Forest Department, BRO, NDRF, and local panchayats. Should weather permit on Tuesday, six helicopters on standby at Bagdogra near Siliguri are prepared to complete the evacuation. The helicopters will also deliver essential supplies to Chungthang and Lachung residents.

Incessant rains since June 12 have caused severe landslides, isolating regions in Mangan and collapsing a suspension bridge at Sanklang, crucial for connectivity to North Sikkim and Dzongu. Restoration efforts are active, with BRO's Project Swastik mobilizing manpower and machinery to restore critical access and assist the stranded tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024