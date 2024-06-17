Swift Rescue Effort Saves 64 Tourists in Sikkim Amidst Torrential Rains

Sixty-four tourists were successfully rescued from North Sikkim's Lachung on Monday, though the adverse weather forced a pause in the operation, officials reported.

The district administration utilized log bridges and vehicle routes to facilitate the initial nine and later 55 tourists' safe journey to Mangan. However, around 1,200 tourists still await airlifting, conditioned on improved weather forecasts.

The efforts were spearheaded by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri, with contributions from the police, Forest Department, BRO, NDRF, and local panchayats. Should weather permit on Tuesday, six helicopters on standby at Bagdogra near Siliguri are prepared to complete the evacuation. The helicopters will also deliver essential supplies to Chungthang and Lachung residents.

Incessant rains since June 12 have caused severe landslides, isolating regions in Mangan and collapsing a suspension bridge at Sanklang, crucial for connectivity to North Sikkim and Dzongu. Restoration efforts are active, with BRO's Project Swastik mobilizing manpower and machinery to restore critical access and assist the stranded tourists.

