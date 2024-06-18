Tragic Landslide in Ecuador: Search Continues Amid Widespread Devastation

In a tragic turn of events, rescue teams and local residents combed through the mud on Monday in a desperate search for victims of a devastating landslide in central Ecuador that has claimed the lives of at least eight people.

The weekend's heavy rains saturated several provinces, with Baños being one of the hardest hit areas. On Sunday, a hillside partially gave way, engulfing homes and vehicles in its path. According to Ecuador's Risk Management office, 11 people remain unaccounted for and 22 have sustained injuries.

Baños, located roughly 135 kilometers (84 miles) south of the capital city Quito, is a popular tourist destination, known for its proximity to the Amazon rainforest. Amid the tragedy, resident Edgar Paredes expressed profound sorrow over the loss of his son.

Despite using heavy machinery, search teams along with locals have been predominantly sifting through the debris by hand. The initial death toll of six rose to eight on Monday as two more bodies were recovered. Simultaneously, affected residents are attempting to salvage furniture from their ruined homes.

Across the nation, Ecuador has been grappling with severe weather conditions, resulting in additional landslides and flooding in at least 13 provinces. The storms have obliterated some bridges and highways, disconnecting the primary route between the highlands and the Amazonian provinces. The Risk Management office also reported two more fatalities in different provinces due to the relentless rains.

