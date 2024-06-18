Severe Heatwave Grips Rajasthan: Record Temperatures and Warnings Issued

A severe heatwave continues to grip Rajasthan, with Sangaria recording a scorching 44.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the meteorological centre.

Although light rain fell in parts of eastern Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, the western region stayed dry. Severe heatwaves were noted particularly in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions, where some parts also experienced warm nights observed in Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bikaner divisions.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued warnings of heatwaves in various areas of the state for the coming days. On Monday, Ganganagar was Rajasthan's hottest spot at 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Baseri town in Dholpur district saw the highest rainfall of six millimeters. The weather department predicts maximum temperatures to range between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions over the next 48 hours, with accompanying strong surface winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)