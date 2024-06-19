Devastating Wildfire Forces Thousands to Flee New Mexico Village

In a dramatic turn of events, a wildfire swept into the mountain village of Ruidoso in southern New Mexico on Tuesday, destroying or damaging over 500 structures and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a countywide state of emergency that reached neighboring tribal lands. National Guard troops were deployed as residents fled under evacuation orders issued Monday, leaving little time to gather belongings.

"The horrific South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have ravaged our lands and property and forced thousands to flee their homes," Gov. Lujan Grisham stated. More than 500 structures were damaged, and the entire village of Ruidoso, with a population of 7,000, was evacuated. Nearly 20,000 acres (8,100 hectares) of land have been consumed.

The governor's emergency declaration unlocked additional funds and resources to handle the crisis. "The fire is out of control, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported," said Ruidoso City Councilor Greg Cory. Meanwhile, evacuees endured harrowing escapes, including a terrifying drive through traffic-clogged streets as flames and smoke filled the sky. Many evacuees ended up in the city of Roswell, where shelters quickly reached capacity.

