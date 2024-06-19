Left Menu

Devastating Wildfire Forces Thousands to Flee New Mexico Village

A wildfire raged through the mountain village of Ruidoso in southern New Mexico, destroying over 500 structures and leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents. The governor declared a state of emergency and deployed National Guard troops to manage the crisis. Many evacuees faced harrowing journeys to safety.

PTI | Santafe | Updated: 19-06-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 03:10 IST
Devastating Wildfire Forces Thousands to Flee New Mexico Village
AI Generated Representative Image

In a dramatic turn of events, a wildfire swept into the mountain village of Ruidoso in southern New Mexico on Tuesday, destroying or damaging over 500 structures and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a countywide state of emergency that reached neighboring tribal lands. National Guard troops were deployed as residents fled under evacuation orders issued Monday, leaving little time to gather belongings.

"The horrific South Fork Fire and Salt Fire have ravaged our lands and property and forced thousands to flee their homes," Gov. Lujan Grisham stated. More than 500 structures were damaged, and the entire village of Ruidoso, with a population of 7,000, was evacuated. Nearly 20,000 acres (8,100 hectares) of land have been consumed.

The governor's emergency declaration unlocked additional funds and resources to handle the crisis. "The fire is out of control, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported," said Ruidoso City Councilor Greg Cory. Meanwhile, evacuees endured harrowing escapes, including a terrifying drive through traffic-clogged streets as flames and smoke filled the sky. Many evacuees ended up in the city of Roswell, where shelters quickly reached capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024