Sri Lanka Supreme Court Summons PM, Adani Group Over Wind Power Project

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has issued a directive to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Cabinet, and the Adani Group, mandating them to file preliminary objections within three weeks concerning a petition by an environmental group. The petition contests the Indian conglomerate's wind power project in Sri Lanka.

The Adani Group's renewable initiative includes two significant wind energy projects: a 250 MW venture in the northeastern Mannar district and a 234 MW project in Pooneryn in the north, with a combined investment of USD 750 million.

A three-member bench of the apex court has granted the entities three weeks to respond to the environmental rights group's petition. The group alleges that the Cabinet's decision to classify the Adani project as a government-to-government endeavor is illegal and poses significant risks to the migratory bird population, leading to environmental damage.

The petition also disputes the Environment Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi's action to remove the Mannar district's Viddathalathivu area from forest reserve status to accommodate the project. Despite these objections, the Sri Lankan government asserts that the Adani investment is crucial for achieving a target of 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. In May, the government approved a 20-year power purchase agreement with Adani Green Energy to develop 484 MW wind power stations in the northeast region.

