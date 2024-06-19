IMD Reports 20% Below Normal Monsoon, Agriculture and Hydropower at Risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm, reporting a 20% deficit in monsoon rainfall since the season's onset on June 1. The department predicts this trend to continue throughout the month.

After making an early arrival, the monsoon stagnated between June 12 and 18, exacerbating the heat wave in north India. The IMD, however, noted that conditions are now favorable for its advancement into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other regions over the next few days.

This delay has significant implications, particularly for agriculture and hydropower. The primary monsoon period is critical for sowing the Kharif crop, and water levels in reservoirs have dwindled to 22% of their capacity, raising concerns about both water supply and power generation.

