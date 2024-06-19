IMD Reports 20% Below Normal Monsoon, Agriculture and Hydropower at Risk
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that India has received 20% less rainfall than normal since June 1. The delayed monsoon is affecting northern India, which is experiencing extreme heat. The forecast predicts below-normal rainfall in several regions, impacting agriculture and hydropower crucial for the country's economy.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm, reporting a 20% deficit in monsoon rainfall since the season's onset on June 1. The department predicts this trend to continue throughout the month.
After making an early arrival, the monsoon stagnated between June 12 and 18, exacerbating the heat wave in north India. The IMD, however, noted that conditions are now favorable for its advancement into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other regions over the next few days.
This delay has significant implications, particularly for agriculture and hydropower. The primary monsoon period is critical for sowing the Kharif crop, and water levels in reservoirs have dwindled to 22% of their capacity, raising concerns about both water supply and power generation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- monsoon
- IMD
- agriculture
- hydropower
- India
- rainfall
- North India
- heat wave
- reservoirs
- El Nino
ALSO READ
Modi's BJP Takes Commanding Lead in Indian Elections
Scindia's Commanding Lead in Guna Lok Sabha Seat
"Will win more than 295 seats...," Amritsar Congress candidate exudes confidence in INDIA Bloc's victory in LS polls
NDA Leads in Bihar Lok Sabha Seats Amid India Bloc Competition
Indian Markets Tumble Amid NDA Majority Uncertainty