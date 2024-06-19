Left Menu

IMD Reports 20% Below Normal Monsoon, Agriculture and Hydropower at Risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that India has received 20% less rainfall than normal since June 1. The delayed monsoon is affecting northern India, which is experiencing extreme heat. The forecast predicts below-normal rainfall in several regions, impacting agriculture and hydropower crucial for the country's economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:16 IST
IMD Reports 20% Below Normal Monsoon, Agriculture and Hydropower at Risk
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the alarm, reporting a 20% deficit in monsoon rainfall since the season's onset on June 1. The department predicts this trend to continue throughout the month.

After making an early arrival, the monsoon stagnated between June 12 and 18, exacerbating the heat wave in north India. The IMD, however, noted that conditions are now favorable for its advancement into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other regions over the next few days.

This delay has significant implications, particularly for agriculture and hydropower. The primary monsoon period is critical for sowing the Kharif crop, and water levels in reservoirs have dwindled to 22% of their capacity, raising concerns about both water supply and power generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024