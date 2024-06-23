Cloudburst Causes Chaos in Itanagar: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze the City

In a sudden turn of events, a cloudburst on Sunday morning brought widespread chaos to Itanagar, triggering numerous landslides and creating a flood-like situation.

Despite improving weather in recent days and no rain forecast on Sunday, the cloudburst at around 10.30 am caused severe disruptions. The NH-415, a crucial highway for the state capital, was heavily affected with many vehicles stranded.

The district administration has taken swift action, advising residents to avoid rivers and landslide-prone areas. To ensure safety, seven designated relief camps have been established for those in need.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)