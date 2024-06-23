Left Menu

Cloudburst Causes Chaos in Itanagar: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze the City

A sudden cloudburst in Itanagar on Sunday morning led to multiple landslides and flood-like conditions. Although the weather had improved recently, the unexpected rainfall disrupted normal life, stranding many vehicles. The district administration has set up relief camps and urged residents to avoid risky areas.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden turn of events, a cloudburst on Sunday morning brought widespread chaos to Itanagar, triggering numerous landslides and creating a flood-like situation.

Despite improving weather in recent days and no rain forecast on Sunday, the cloudburst at around 10.30 am caused severe disruptions. The NH-415, a crucial highway for the state capital, was heavily affected with many vehicles stranded.

The district administration has taken swift action, advising residents to avoid rivers and landslide-prone areas. To ensure safety, seven designated relief camps have been established for those in need.

