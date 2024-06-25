Delhi Uproar: Minister Blames LG for Unauthorized Tree Felling

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has leveled serious allegations against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, asserting that 1,100 trees were felled in the city's ridge area contrary to forest officials' objections. Bharadwaj claims that both the forest department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were aware of the lack of permission to cut trees but went ahead with the axing under the LG's orders.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj accused the involved parties of working together to deceive the Supreme Court. His claims come as the Supreme Court seeks a clear statement from the DDA vice-chairman about whether the trees were felled on the LG's orders without proper authorization.

The controversial tree felling reportedly took place in the southern ridge's Satbari area for a road construction project from Chhattarpur to South Asian University. Bharadwaj cited communications indicating the unauthorized orders came directly from the LG. He has called for the LG's resignation, asserting that no tree felling should occur in the ridge area without Supreme Court approval.

