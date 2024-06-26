North Korea Launches Mystery Missile Amid War Anniversary
On the 74th anniversary of the Korean War, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. The incident was reported by Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military.
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 02:22 IST
The launch comes a day after the 74-year anniversary since the beginning of the Korean War.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
