Wall Collapse Traps Workers Amidst Delhi Downpour

Several laborers are feared trapped following a wall collapse in Vasant Vihar, southwest Delhi. The collapse occurred early Friday morning. Rescue operations by NDRF, DDMA, and other agencies are ongoing. Heavy rains have caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:49 IST
Several laborers are feared trapped following a wall collapse in Vasant Vihar, southwest Delhi, as officials reported early on Friday. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at 5:30 am, prompting the deployment of two fire tenders to the scene.

Authorities indicate that the exact number of trapped workers remains uncertain, with some believed to be immobilized in the mud slush following the collapse. Rescue operations are in full swing, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civic agencies, fire, and police departments.

The incident occurred amid heavy rains that lashed Delhi early Friday morning, causing significant waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion across the city.

