Wall Collapse Traps Workers Amidst Delhi Downpour

Several laborers are feared trapped following a wall collapse in Vasant Vihar, southwest Delhi, as officials reported early on Friday. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at 5:30 am, prompting the deployment of two fire tenders to the scene.

Authorities indicate that the exact number of trapped workers remains uncertain, with some believed to be immobilized in the mud slush following the collapse. Rescue operations are in full swing, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civic agencies, fire, and police departments.

The incident occurred amid heavy rains that lashed Delhi early Friday morning, causing significant waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion across the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)