Delhi Drenched: Monsoon Mayhem Brings Ministers to Knees

Early Friday, Delhi's initial monsoon spell inundated even the most prestigious areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, making it challenging for ministers and MPs to reach Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha session.

Political figures resorted to different tactics to confront the flood-like situation— from rolling up trousers and carrying shoes in their hands to being assisted by aides. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor humorously remarked that a boat might be necessary for his commute to Parliament.

Tharoor shared images of waist-deep water outside his residence and expressed frustration over the clogged storm drains and power cuts. Despite the waterlogged streets, he managed to make it to Parliament after swift water drainage efforts. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena assured prompt action to address the issue and enhance the city's drainage systems.

Other MPs, including Manish Tiwari and Ramgopal Yadav, also faced similar waterlogging challenges en route to Parliament, showcasing the severity of the situation. Despite these hurdles, leaders managed to participate in scheduled discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

