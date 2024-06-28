Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Monsoon Mayhem Brings Ministers to Knees

Early Friday, Delhi's first monsoon spell inundated prestigious areas, causing top ministers and MPs to struggle reaching Parliament. From rolled-up trousers to boat jokes, the scenario sparked varied reactions. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted clogged drains and praised swift governmental response. Leaders braved waterlogged routes to participate in critical parliamentary sessions.

28-06-2024
Early Friday, Delhi's initial monsoon spell inundated even the most prestigious areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, making it challenging for ministers and MPs to reach Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha session.

Political figures resorted to different tactics to confront the flood-like situation— from rolling up trousers and carrying shoes in their hands to being assisted by aides. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor humorously remarked that a boat might be necessary for his commute to Parliament.

Tharoor shared images of waist-deep water outside his residence and expressed frustration over the clogged storm drains and power cuts. Despite the waterlogged streets, he managed to make it to Parliament after swift water drainage efforts. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena assured prompt action to address the issue and enhance the city's drainage systems.

Other MPs, including Manish Tiwari and Ramgopal Yadav, also faced similar waterlogging challenges en route to Parliament, showcasing the severity of the situation. Despite these hurdles, leaders managed to participate in scheduled discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

