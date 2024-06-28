Delhi Drenched: Monsoon Mayhem Brings Ministers to Knees
Early Friday, Delhi's first monsoon spell inundated prestigious areas, causing top ministers and MPs to struggle reaching Parliament. From rolled-up trousers to boat jokes, the scenario sparked varied reactions. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted clogged drains and praised swift governmental response. Leaders braved waterlogged routes to participate in critical parliamentary sessions.
- Country:
- India
Early Friday, Delhi's initial monsoon spell inundated even the most prestigious areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, making it challenging for ministers and MPs to reach Parliament for the 18th Lok Sabha session.
Political figures resorted to different tactics to confront the flood-like situation— from rolling up trousers and carrying shoes in their hands to being assisted by aides. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor humorously remarked that a boat might be necessary for his commute to Parliament.
Tharoor shared images of waist-deep water outside his residence and expressed frustration over the clogged storm drains and power cuts. Despite the waterlogged streets, he managed to make it to Parliament after swift water drainage efforts. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena assured prompt action to address the issue and enhance the city's drainage systems.
Other MPs, including Manish Tiwari and Ramgopal Yadav, also faced similar waterlogging challenges en route to Parliament, showcasing the severity of the situation. Despite these hurdles, leaders managed to participate in scheduled discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Will work and fulfil promises to develop Odisha," say State Ministers
BJP's Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal Pradesh chief minister.
All four doors of Puri Jagannath Temple opened today, Odisha Chief Minister Mahji, ministers offer prayers
Rwanda Appoints New Finance and Foreign Ministers Ahead of Presidential Election
Union Education Minister Denies NEET-UG Paper Leak Allegations